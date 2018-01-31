Suspect asks Sanford officers: Will my arrest make Facebook?

SANFORD, Fla. - A man who was arrested after officers found drugs and a stolen gun inside his vehicle Monday wasn't only worried about the charges he was facing, but also if he would be making the Sanford Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Juwan Stile in the area of Eighth Street and Willow Avenue. During that stop, officers said suspected cannabis was seen inside the car.

A search of the vehicle produced approximately 11 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 2 grams of crack, suspected synthetic cannabis, one oxycodone pill and a 9mm Glock that was confirmed to be stolen out of Orange County, Sanford Police Department officials said.

Stile, who is a convicted felon on active probation out of Seminole County, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of oxycodone hydrocodone and resisting an officer without violence.

Police said as he was being arrested, Stile asked if he would make the Police Department's Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.