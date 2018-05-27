Little Caesars employee fatally shoots masked attacker, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Officials from the Holly Hill Police Department said a Little Caesars employee shot a man wearing a clown mask who hit him with a wooden post and attempted to stab him with scissors.

An HHPD incident report stated Heriberto Feliciano, 28, had just walked out after closing the Ridgewood Avenue store Saturday night when a currently-unidentified suspect wearing a clown mask attacked him. The suspect hit Feliciano with a wooden post until the post broke and tried to stab him with scissors, according to the report.

Authorities said Feliciano was able to reach his concealed firearm. They said he then shot the suspect several times.

Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen Aldrich said it looks like Feliciano was justified.

"It was an ambush type of an attack and it does appear that he was defending himself," Aldrich said.

The report said the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Aldrich said he thinks the suspect knew when the restaurant closed. A surveillance video from the restaurant shows the suspect walking around the back of the restaurant while carrying what looked to be a piece of wood.

Aldrich stressed that police are investigating the incident thoroughly.

"This is unusual for the city of Holly Hill and we take this very seriously," Aldrich said. "That's why we are aggressively following it up at this point."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.