Suspect in 1986 Polk County cold case murder dies before arrest

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives in Central Florida believed they had solved a 32-year-old murder case but the suspect died before they could present their case to prosecutors.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office on Friday said detectives had solved the 1986 murder of John Blakely outside Bartow, Florida.

Witnesses told detectives that Blakely was last seen with a man named James Mason but Mason blamed the death on his cousin, Milton McIntyre.

McIntyre was never located and the case went cold until it was re-examined three years ago.

Detectives discovered that Mason had died but a witness said McIntyre told him he had killed Blakely.

Detectives were ready to present their evidence about McIntyre to prosecutors. But they were notified McIntyre died in prison last month.

