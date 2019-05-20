Suspected vehicle in hit-and-run towed by Florida Highway Patrol

A vehicle suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday has been towed by the Florida Highway Patrol, according to troopers.

Troopers said the damage to the vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Ram, is consistent with someone hitting a pedestrian, though troopers said they still need to conduct tests and verify it as the suspect vehicle.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes said the victim was identified as Demossi Jarrod Weaver, 21, of Mount Dora.

Troopers said the victim was found at 5:15 a.m. on Old Highway 441 and County Road 500-A. The area is on the border of Orange and Lake counties.

On Sunday, an FHP spokesperson told News 6 that Weaver’s family called them over the weekend after getting a tip that helped troopers track down the possible vehicle involved in Friday’s crash.

Weaver’s father spent his birthday Sunday at the scene where his son died. He and his family are now offering a cash reward of $10,000 in hopes that someone will come forward with information.

“I know you know you’re out there, and you know you’ve done wrong,” said the victim’s father, Roderick Weaver. “We’ve been up talking to people, talking to his friends, and at the end of the day, it was successful, because we were the ones able to find the truck.”

Troopers said Weaver’s family called them after tracking down the pickup truck a few miles away from the crash scene.

Weaver’s family said they’re working to find out why their son was at the scene to begin with, but troopers said a nearby Shell gas station has surveillance video that may help in their investigation

Weaver’s family told News 6 he was a former basketball star at Mount Dora High School.

“I know my son did not deserve this,” said the victim’s mother, Karena Mabry. “I’ll never be able to say, 'I love you.' I’ll never be able to hug him again.”

“Give us some peace of mind. Give us some clarity,” said the victim’s brother, Roderick Weaver III.

Weaver’s family said they’re setting up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for that cash reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 407-773-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

The crash remains under investigation.

