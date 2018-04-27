Swimmer dies after being pulled from ocean, Volusia beach officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A swimmer died after being pulled from the ocean near International Speedway Approach in Daytona Beach Friday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials.

A spokeswoman said the male swimmer was unresponsive when he and a female were pulled from the water around 4:30 p.m. Both were taken to an area hospital, where the male died. The female's condition is unknown.

The victims' names and ages have not been released. Officials said they were both from out of the country.

Officials said they were searching for a third person in the surf but it has since been confirmed that there was not a third missing person.

The red flag was flown Friday due to hazardous rip current conditions, which will likely be the case throughout the weekend. Twelve people were rescued from Volusia County waters on Friday.

