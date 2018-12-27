Syracuse University students, staff volunteer in Orlando before Camping World Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. - New York's Syracuse University students and staff members were inspired to bring their volunteer efforts to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida on Thursday.

They are in town to support their football team, set to play at the Camping World Bowl 2018 on Friday.

Before players hit the football field, they decided to do give back to the community.

"We are excited. The Orlando community welcomed our university and our football team and we wanted to have an opportunity to give back and thank the community," said John Wildhack, director of athletics.

They helped organize the Mustard Seed warehouse by cutting mattresses and moving donated furniture for those in need.

The effort is a university tradition.

"That's who Syracuse University is. I mean, we really are a group of folks that care and wanted to give back to the community from the councilors all the way back to our students," said Dolan Evanovich, vice president of Enrollment & Student Experience.

Right before the big game on Friday, The Orange were able to put the rivalry aside and join forces with the West Virginia Mountaineers to do the right thing.

"What really matters is that we are people and we can look at one another and say, 'Let's do some good before we hit each other on the football field.' And that's what this is about," Syracuse University senior Justin Bachman said.

Syracuse University and West Virginia play on Friday at Camping World Stadium.



