Tacko Fall concussed when hits head on ceiling, report says

Associated Press

BOSTON - Former University of Central Florida and current Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall suffered a concussion when he hit his head on a low ceiling, according to a report from MassLive.com.

Reporter John Karalis said Fall did not notice a low ceiling as he was trying to wash his hands after a workout at a practice facility.

The 7-foot-5 center entered the NBA concussion protocol.

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics 107-93 in the season opener Wednesday.

Fall scored 1,160 points, brought in 887 rebounds and dished out 50 assists in his four years at UCF.



