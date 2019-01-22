Take me home Tuesday: Bobbie the boxer mix ready for life outside shelter

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Bobbie, a 4-year-old boxer mix, is looking for his forever home after spending more than seven months at the Flagler Humane Society.

This energetic dog made his way to Florida after his owner of several years couldn’t keep him in his new apartment in New York. His owner’s mother flew him down to Flagler County but her 16-year-old dog didn’t appreciate Bobbie’s energy.

Bobbie is a staff favorite, according to the Humane Society, but he does not do well in a shelter environment. The staff said the longer he stays in a shelter, the more depressed he becomes, and he eats less and runs in circles.

His favorite things to do include laying in your lap, playing with balls, long walks and car rides.

Weighing in at 45 pounds, Bobbie needs a lot of exercise and needs to be in a home with no pets, or with an equally energetic dog. He participates in small play groups twice a week at the shelter.

Bobbie comes neutered and up to date on vaccines and prevention.

Bobbie was recently featured on the Flagler Humane Society’s Facebook page.

The Flagler Humane Society has waived his adoption fees.

To learn more about adopting Bobbie, you can contact Flagler Humane Society online or by calling 386-445-1814.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.