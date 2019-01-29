Take me home Tuesday: Sky, deaf dog, in shelter for more than 1,025 days

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Sky, a 6 1/2-year-old female American Staffordshire terrier, has spent more than 1,025 days in a shelter and is ready for a loving and compassionate home.

The Humane Society of Marion County said she had lived with a loving family since she was a puppy. They accepted that she was deaf and taught her to communicate through sign language gestures that only Sky and her family knew.

After four years of love, the family gave her up, saying they were no longer able to care for her.

Sky’s disability doesn’t slow her down. She’s loved by staff and patiently waits for the family that is right for her.

This stunning dog with mesmerizing blue eyes needs a home that has no pets or children because of her disability.

According to staff, she’s excellent on a leash and is house and crate trained.

If Sky sounds like the perfect dog for you, contact the Humane Society of Marion County at 352-873-7387 or on its website.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.