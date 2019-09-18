College football fan's Venmo sign leads to $20,000 in beer money

ALTOONA, Iowa - It started as a joke on national TV, but soon a college football fan will be getting results for dozens of sick children.

Carson King was seen in the background of ESPN's College Game Day, Saturday, holding a sign asking people to Venmo him money to buy Busch Light.

Within minutes, King says people started depositing money into his account. At last check, he had received $20,000.

King says he will buy one case of beer and give the rest of the money to University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Busch Light announced it will match the amount collected by King.

