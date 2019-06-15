Target cash registers experience outage nationwide

Targetgeddon? That's what some customers are saying as they wait in long lines for Target's cash registers to come back online. The store is experiencing a cash register outage at many locations across the country Saturday afternoon.

The system glitch is affecting the payment systems at Target stores nationwide. The outage has caused checkout aisles to become clogged and has sent customers into a social media frenzy.

Target acknowledged the problem on Twitter saying:

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

Target employees are working to service customers manually. There are reports of long lines and frustrated customers.

"We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed," the official Target account replied to a Twitter user. "Thank you for your patience!"

Target representatives have yet to say what might have caused the issue or when the issue is expected to be resolved.

Customers posted their frustration on Twitter, some leaving the store empty-handed.

Currently have been waiting in Target to cash out for 30 mins...not one cash register is working. Apparently all Target stores are down. #TargetBlackout2019 — Steve Pratt (@S_pratt23) June 15, 2019

So every #Target register is down. Nationwide. All of them. While I’m just trying to get a few things. pic.twitter.com/wzYUPBMuGs — Dawn Fae (@DawnFae) June 15, 2019

PSA: Targets across the country are shutting down because of a register error and people are standing in line for hours. Don’t go to target today! pic.twitter.com/92B3XSPrLt — malcolm meyn (@MeynMalcolm) June 15, 2019

Standing in line @Target with no time frame for the registers working again. So far they’ve handed out:

🍿 popcorn

🍌 bananas

🥤 icees

☕️ Starbucks

💰 coupons

Next up: just take your stuff and go? 😂#Target pic.twitter.com/n8pFpQaGks — Blair ⚡️ Driscoll (@BlairDriscoll_) June 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.