Target cash registers experience outage nationwide

Customers wait in long lines, some leaving empty-handed

Targetgeddon? That's what some customers are saying as they wait in long lines for Target's cash registers to come back online. The store is experiencing a cash register outage at many locations across the country Saturday afternoon.

The system glitch is affecting the payment systems at Target stores nationwide. The outage has caused checkout aisles to become clogged and has sent customers into a social media frenzy.

Target acknowledged the problem on Twitter saying:

 

 

Target employees are working to service customers manually. There are reports of long lines and frustrated customers.

"We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed," the official Target account replied to a Twitter user. "Thank you for your patience!"

Target representatives have yet to say what might have caused the issue or when the issue is expected to be resolved.

Customers posted their frustration on Twitter, some leaving the store empty-handed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

