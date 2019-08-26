Target, Disney team up for magical shopping experience

If you love Disney, shopping at Target is about to get more expensive for you.

Target announced it’s launching Disney stores inside 25 select stores in October and 40 more locations by October 2020.

They Disney store inside Target will have more than 450 items, including toys, games, apparel and accessories. More than 100 of those products will be exclusive items previously only available at Disney retail locations.

The store experience will include music, interactive displays, photo ops and an area to watch Disney movie clips.

There will also be a new digital experience at target.com/disneystore launching Oct. 4.

Another part of this deal is that Target will open a new store near the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando in 2021.



