Tavares police search for man accused of filming woman in fitting room

TAVARES, Fla. - Officers with the Tavares Police Department are searching for the man accused of filming a woman in a fitting room at Kohl's on the 2700 block of East Burleigh Boulevard around 10 a.m. on July 15.

Investigators said Paul Lyles was caught hiding in a dressing room stall with his phone under the door of the adjoining stall.

Authorities said a woman was trying on bras and underwear in the adjoining stall.

Store employees confronted Lyles, who was last seen driving a red SUV with the Florida tag of 5369XZ out of the Kohl's parking lot.

The car belongs to the mother of his girlfriend, according to police.

