Teachers get free admission to water park this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Educators can enjoy Daytona Lagoon free of charge May 4 and 5 with proof of employment as part of Teacher Appreciation Weekend.

The free water park daily admission ticket is a $29.99 value and includes two new thrill slides, Kraken’s Revenge and Shaka Halfpipe.

“Teachers are an important part of our community and society,” said Tyler Currie, general manager for Daytona Lagoon.

Teachers who bring family members can save $8 on admission.

Kraken’s Revenge replaces and upgrades Kraken’s Quest, a slide damaged by Hurricane Irma. The new slide is over 50 feet tall and has four multicolored lanes.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.