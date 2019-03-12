Teammates steal second base in honor of Pine Ridge student killed in crash near school

DELTONA, Fla. - More than a 100 people attended a candlelight vigil in honor of Joshua Durner in DeBary on Monday.

Volusia County Sheriff investigators said the 15-year-old Pine Ridge High school sophomore was killed in a head-on crash while making a left turn into the school’s entrance on Monday.

Jeff Durner told the crowd his son was taken too soon and that he showed a lot of promise as a baseball player.

“Josh was a hell of a kid, hell of a kid,” Durner said.

Between tearful expressions and prayers Josh’s classmates and band mates shared memories.

“I will miss you Josh, thank you for standing by me,” one classmate said.

Before the vigil ended the baseball team stole second base in Josh’s honor one last time and retired his No. 4.

Deputies said it’s still under investigation, but no criminal charges will be filed.

The baseball team announced they will dedicate this season to Durner.



