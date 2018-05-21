Teen accused of bringing pot-laced cookies to Oviedo High School

OVIEDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old Oviedo High School student was arrested on multiple drug charges after giving pot-laced cookies to his classmates Thursday, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Police said the boy brought a bag of cookies to school and gave them to his peers, including one student who had to be taken to a hospital after ingesting some.

The teenager was arrested on charges of drug possession, marijuana possession with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school. He was taken to a juvenile assessment center.

Officials did not provide details on the condition of the student who was taken to the hospital or information on how many students ate the cookies.

