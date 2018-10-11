Teen dies after being found shot in car at Ocala gas station

An 18-year-old man dies after being found shot at a gas station in Ocala.

OCALA, Fla. - An 18-year-old died Thursday morning after he was found shot in a car at an Ocala gas station, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said June Hugo died in the shooting.

Deputies said authorities were called to the Circle K gas station at 5986 West Highway 40 in Ocala because a man had been shot.

Deputies said they found Hugo suffering from gunshot wounds inside a red sedan parked in front of the store. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

Sheriff's officials said they leaned Hugo may have been shot near the 600 block of NW 58th Court in the Ocala Ridge subdivision.

Two persons of interest were detained near the Circle K, but deputies said they have not been linked to Hugo's death.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

