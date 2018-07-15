Teen dropped off at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police are investigating a shooting after a 17-year-old male showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday evening.

Orlando Fire Rescue units observed a white four-door sedan pull into the parking area next to their vehicle, then heard a knock on their truck’s door. They found a 17-year-old male standing outside the unit with gunshot wounds to his hips and knees.

Due to the teen's condition, he was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where OPD met with him.

The victim said he was shot while at Englewood Center's basketball court hours earlier and did not know the gunman.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

ClickOrlando.com will update this article as more information becomes available.



