Teen shot and killed in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in Palm Coast Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Westfield Lane and Westford Lane.

Investigators said two suspects left the scene in a silver vehicle with a spoiler.

Authorities said Westfield Lane and Westford Lane in Palm Coast are closed while deputies investigate the scene.

“This is the beginning stages of an apparent homicide investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “During this active investigation, we ask that the public come forward with information that will help locate these suspects. If you saw or heard anything, we need to know about it.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 386-313-4911



