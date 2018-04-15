Teenager struck by vehicle in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A teenager was injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Daytona Beach, police said.

The pedestrian was struck around 9 p.m. on Nova Road, south of Mason Avenue.

A driver heading north on Nova Road hit the 15-year-old boy, who was walking west to east and was not in a crosswalk, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

