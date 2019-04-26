Teens 15-18 can work out at Planet Fitness free all summer

A view of equipment at the Planet Fitness location on Wall Street in New York City.

Teens have a healthy alternative this summer to sitting around watching TV and playing video games.

Planet Fitness is letting high school teenagers ages 15-18 work out for free at any location from May 15 to Sept. 1 as part of the gym's Teen Summer Challenge.

Teens who sign up will be entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes, where 15 teens across the United States will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship.

One lucky teen will win a $5,000 grand prize.

“Teens today are under ever-increasing pressure to succeed academically and socially, battle a growing list of responsibilities both inside and outside of the classroom and become well-rounded members of their community,” said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness. “At Planet Fitness, a healthy and active lifestyle should never be a challenge – which is why we’re flipping that notion on its head with the launch of the nationwide Teen Summer Challenge. We want to give teens across the United States the chance to stay active when school is out – a time when they may not otherwise have access to organized fitness or athletic programs, which is why we’re offering a safe space to exercise for free and spend time with their friends all summer long.”

This program was born out of a successful local program launched last summer in New Hampshire.

Teens under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when they sign up.

Click here for more information on the Teen Summer Challenge. To find a location near you, click here.



