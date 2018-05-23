Teens accused of spray-painting racial slurs, graffiti at Lake Weir High School

OCALA, Fla. - Two teenage boys are accused of stealing cans of spray paint from an Ocala business then using the pilfered goods to spell out racial slurs and other profanities on the walls of Lake Weir High School, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys had paint on their hands when they were arrested Tuesday at the school.

Pictures from the sheriff's office show the N-word, "redneck lives matter," "Crip 4 life" and obscene drawings were spray-painted on the high school and on the burglarized business.

Deputies said the boys also broke into a concession stand, discharged a fire extinguisher, deflated the tires on a golf cart and caused other damage to the school, totaling at about $3,000 worth of damage.

The teens were arrested on two counts of felony criminal mischief, two counts of burglary to an unoccupied structure and one count of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance.

