16-year-old carjacked at Seminole High School; 2 teens arrested

SANFORD, Fla. - Two teens carjacked a 16-year-old at knifepoint Monday at the Seminole High School 9th Grade Center, according to police.

Sanford police said Jaelin Jackson, 18, and Jordan Green, 17, were arrested on several charges, including carjacking with a weapon, robbery, aggravated assault and battery.

According to police, the 16-year-old said he was approached by two teens in the parking lot of the school at 21 Lakeview Drive. The teens asked the boy if he wanted to buy some drugs, but he refused, police said.

Police have not said if the victim and the suspects are students at the school.

As the 16-year-old opened his car door, one of the teens grabbed a pocket knife from the door pocket of the victim`s vehicle and forced the boy into his car, police said. The teens also got into the car, one in the front and one in the back, and told the victim to "drive them to the hood" while holding the knife to his throat, according to a police report.

Police said the victim knew there was a store at the corner of Georgia Avenue and 25th Street that had security cameras, so he pulled into the parking lot of the Shahan Foodmax Inc. and tried to roll the windows down in an effort to capture the culprits on video, police said.

The teens, however, rolled the windows up, and the victim parked in front of the entrance door to the store near a fuel pump, police said.

The teens told the victim to drive away, but he refused, and Jackson held the knife to the victim`s neck and said he would slit his throat and kill him, according to police.

The teens put the victim in a choke hold while robbing him and punched him in the face, police said.

The victim was eventually able to escape, grabbing the keys out of the ignition in the process, police said. He ran into the store and asked employees to call 911.

Jackson and Green ran off but were later positively identified and arrested, according to police.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not released.

