WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in triple murder trial for Chuluota man

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Day five of testimony is underway in the triple murder trial for a Chuluota man.

Grant Amato is accused of shooting and killing his parents and brother inside their Chuluota home in January. Amato, who pleaded not guilty, could face the death penalty if found guilty.

[WARNING: Explicit content may be presented at trial]

Last week, prosecutors showed jurors video of Amato being questioned by detectives days after his family members' deaths. During the video, Amato broke down while talking to investigators as he denied claims that he killed his parents and older brother.

Prosecutors claim Amato staged the scene of a murder-suicide and fled.

"No, I didn't do any of this," Amato said in the video.

Amato told investigators his father kicked him out of the family's home after a fight and for sending about $200,000 that he got from his father and brother to an online cam girl in Bulgaria.

Detective said it appeared that someone in the home was trying to wipe Cody's iPhone around midnight on January 25th. Prosecutors say it was #GrantAmato after he killed his parents and older brother — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) July 29, 2019

When Amato was asked about his family life and his interests, he told investigators his dad was abusive, controlling and overbearing. He said his dad would hit his mother.

The defense said Amato didn't own or have any access to guns at the time of the shooting.

The #GrantAmato trial back in session. The state has called its 13th witness. A forensic digital examiner with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Watch LIVE on @news6wkmg — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) July 29, 2019

They say evidence shows Amato was at a job interview the morning of Jan. 25 when neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from or near the Amato family home.

The defense said investigators lied about the evidence they had during the interrogation, perhaps to try to corner Amato into confessing. They also point out that Amato was initially released from custody.

