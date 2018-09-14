The Makeup Show comes to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.-- The Makeup Show comes to the Hyatt Regency Orlando this weekend. It's a major event for professionals in the beauty and fashion industries, featuring discounts on major designer brands, educational events and networking among the industry's finest.

Celebrity makeup artist Orlando Santiago visited News 6 at Nine showing off his talents, and sharing his role in The Makeup Show. He's been working with the show for years and will be teaching seminars this weekend including color theory.

Here's a line from his bio:

Orlando is a celebrated beauty makeup artist and his work can be seen in such publications as French Vogue and Zink and Campaigns for L’Oreal-Matrix, Revlon and Verizon shot by photographers such as David LaChappelle, Greg Delves, Justin Hyte and Sebastian Smith. Orlando continues to be a Key Makeup artist for Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in NYC to as far as Moscow in Europe. His work can also be seen on celebrities and models like Lady Gaga, P-Diddy, Shanna Moakler, Carmen Electra, Selita Ebanks, Daphne Guinness and Natalia Vodianova.

The Makeup Show's website bills the event: "Build a better kit, learn new tips for your career, meet makeup legends and experience the industry event that brings artists from all over the world at all levels of their career together."

To purchase tickets at a discount ahead of time, click here.

