'The Real Housecats of Southeast Volusia' available for adoption

The Southeast Volusia Humane Society sure knows how to draw attention to cat adoptions.

The shelter's Facebook page displayed an image of six adoptable cats dressed up at a photo shoot. The post says they are "The Real Housecats of Southeast Volusia Humane Society."

The idea plays off the popular Bravo reality TV franchise "The Real Housewives."

The idea behind these fancy felines is to promote a current adoption deal where all female cats that are 5 months or older have a $15 adoption fee.

If one of these felines tickles your fancy, you can visit the Southeast Volusia Humane Society at 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach.

For more information on the cats, click here.

