Scale the 5 tallest buildings in the world

Did you know that elevators in one of the tallest buildings in the world can reach speeds of 46 mph?

Check out that tidbit and more in this skyscraper of a story.

5. Lotte World Tower | 1,819 feet

Located in Seoul, South Korea, the Lotte World Tower is a 123-floor skyscraper that opened in April 2017.

According to its website, the tower created 10,000 full-time jobs and a $3.8 trillion economic impact.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Lights illuminate at the Lotte World Tower on Jan. 1, 2018, in Seoul, South Korea.

4. Ping An Finance Center | 1,965 feet

Ping An International Finance Centre is a 115-story skyscraper in Shenzhen, China. The building, commissioned by Ping An Insurance and designed by the American architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, was completed in December 2017.

3. Makkah Royal Clock Tower | 1,972 feet



Standing next to Islam’s holiest site, the Abraj Al-Bait is a government-owned complex of seven skyscraper hotels in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The cost of the entire project, which began in 2004 and was completed in 2011, is believed to be about $15 billion.

2. Shanghai Tower | 2,073 feet



The Shanghai Tower stands 128 stories tall in Lujiazui, Pudong, Shanghai.

It has the world's highest observation deck within a building and the world's fastest elevators, which reach speeds of 46 mph.

1. Burj Khalifa | 2,717 feet

The Burj Khalifa, known as the Burj Dubai before its inauguration in 2010, is a skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It's been the tallest building in the world since 2008 and contains 57 elevators and eight escalators.

Burj Khalifa was designed by Adrian Smith, of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, whose firm designed the Willis Tower and One World Trade Center.

