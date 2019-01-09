These are the best medals you can win in local races

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's fantastic weather means it's pretty much running season year-round.

I'm one of the thousands of people here in the Orlando area who likes to de-stress, focus and enjoy a good, long run.

From the Space Coast to Walt Disney World, there are some favorites races with some fabulous bling to go along with them.

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Perhaps the king of the medal creation, the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend brings people from all over the country and the world together to run.

The medals are intricate.

Add that to the experience of running through the Disney parks as the course and it's worth the price.

The medal pictured is the 10k race.

The CommUnity Rainbow Run

This run holds a special place in my heart as it is one of the chief fundraisers for the OnePulse Foundation, which was set up in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

The 4.9k race takes runners from Wadeview Park through the Delaney neighborhood, past the Pulse nightclub and back to the park, where there is a community festival for runners and supporters.

It's usually held on the Saturday closest to June 12.

Run 4 Love

Track Shack hosts this event, which takes place around Valentine's Day each year.

It's a four-mile trek that takes hundreds of runners from Showalter Field in Winter Park through the surrounding neighborhood.

The medal is just plain cool.

Disney's 'Star Wars' Half Marathon

I'm one of those runners who will shell out a little more money if the run becomes a true experience.

Leave it to Disney to make that happen.

Add in some magic from a galaxy far, far away and the 13.1-mile course doesn't seem as tough.

Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation Half Marathon

I was fortunate enough to run the inaugural year of this race, which takes runners on the base of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Runners get to jog past launch pads used for the start of the Space Race, past rockets and of course, the Cape Canaveral Lighthouse.

The race raises money for the lighthouse, which is a beautiful fixture along the Atlantic Ocean.

Cocoa Beach Half Marathon

The winner of the most creative race medal has to go to the Cocoa Beach Half Marathon.

The city is famous for being at the center of the Space Race, and it's also famous for being the setting for the television show "I Dream of Jeannie."

The medal is a replica of Jeannie's bottle from the television show, and the race course is adorned with "Jeannie" memorabilia.

There are also prizes for best costume for Jeannie and Major Nelson.

