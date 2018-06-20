These are Florida's most-filmed locations

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is a popular state not just for tourists and other visitors but also for movie stars and film crews.

A recent study conducted by GoCompare.com found that the Sunshine State was the fourth most popular in the U.S. when it came to the number of movies and TV productions filmed there.

Unsurprisingly, California came in at No. 1 on the list by a long shot with a whopping 52,924 TV and movie titles filmed on location, according to data the site compiled from IMDB's "filming locations" section. New York earned the No. 2 spot with 23,939 titles, followed by Texas with 8,164. Then comes Florida at No. 4 with 7,437 titles to its name.

Several hot spots across the state helped propel Florida above the rest of the region.

Below is a list of the most-filmed locations in Florida. You can also click here for our full list of movies and TV shows filmed in the Orlando area.

