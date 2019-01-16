You won't find a bouquet sweeter than this for Valentine's Day

Want to win over the love of your life on Valentine’s Day with a bouquet?
These candy bouquets from Walmart will do just that.
Just imagine handing your partner a bouquet of 36 packs of Reese’s peanut butter cups with faux orange flowers.
Nothing says I love you more than that. It’ll cost you $44.99, though.
If peanut butter cups aren’t their thing, there are other options available at Walmart.
KitKat, $59.11
Twix, $55.99-$69.99
Twizzlers, $55.99 - $67.99
Baby Ruth, $55.99 - $64.99
Ferrero Rocher, $53.78
M&M, $38.29
