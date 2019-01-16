News

You won't find a bouquet sweeter than this for Valentine's Day

Popular candy bouquets sold at Walmart

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Walmart)

Want to win over the love of your life on Valentine’s Day with a bouquet?

These candy bouquets from Walmart will do just that. 

Just imagine handing your partner a bouquet of 36 packs of Reese’s peanut butter cups with faux orange flowers.  

Nothing says I love you more than that. It’ll cost you $44.99, though. 

If peanut butter cups aren’t their thing, there are other options available at Walmart.

KitKat, $59.11

(Credit: Walmart)

 

Twix, $55.99-$69.99

(Credit: Walmart)

 

Twizzlers, $55.99 - $67.99

(Credit: Walmart)

 

Baby Ruth, $55.99 - $64.99

(Credit: Walmart)

 

Ferrero Rocher, $53.78  

(Credit: Walmart)

 

M&M, $38.29  

(Credit: Walmart)

 

More options available here.
 

