You won't find a bouquet sweeter than this for Valentine's Day

Want to win over the love of your life on Valentine’s Day with a bouquet?

These candy bouquets from Walmart will do just that.

Just imagine handing your partner a bouquet of 36 packs of Reese’s peanut butter cups with faux orange flowers.

Nothing says I love you more than that. It’ll cost you $44.99, though.

If peanut butter cups aren’t their thing, there are other options available at Walmart.

KitKat, $59.11

(Credit: Walmart)

Twix, $55.99-$69.99

(Credit: Walmart)

Twizzlers, $55.99 - $67.99

(Credit: Walmart)

Baby Ruth, $55.99 - $64.99

(Credit: Walmart)

Ferrero Rocher, $53.78

(Credit: Walmart)

M&M, $38.29

(Credit: Walmart)

More options available here.



