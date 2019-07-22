News

Thieves steal $20,000 in clothes from Daytona Beach boutique

Daytona Beach police release video of Bossy Boutique break-in

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police continue to search for two thieves who broke into a boutique earlier this month and were caught on video stealing up to $20,000 in clothing.

The theft took place July 3 at Bossy Boutique on Aviation Center Parkway.

According to Daytona Beach police, a vehicle drove up to the business around 3 a.m. and two men approached the store. One of them shattered a window and they entered the store, police said.

Video shows them stealing clothes and other items from the store, according to police.

The store owner said about 115 shirts, along with belts, shoes and other items were taken.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 386-671-5218.

No other details have been released.

