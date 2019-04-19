Third grade student accused of punching Volusia elementary school teacher

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 10-year-old Volusia County elementary student is accused of punching her third grade teacher, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Woodward Elementary School on Wednesday for a battery complaint.

The teacher told deputies the student threw her textbook on the ground in the classroom. When asked to pick it up, she punched the teacher's hand, according to an incident report with the Sheriff's Office.

According to the teacher, the incident was not the first time the 10-year-old had become physical with school staff.

The teacher told deputies she wants to press charges against the girl.

A spokesperson for the Volusia County School District said the incident is being handled by law enforcement.

“We are aware of the allegations. School administration is looking into the situation," a spokesperson for the Volusia County School District said. "Any other questions will have to be directed to the police department.”

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.