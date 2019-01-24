This $1.7 million home is practically being given away -- for just $25

You might want to sit down for what we’re about to tell you. A 3,800 square-foot house is on the market for just $25.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. This is 100 percent legit. And the home is like something out of a dream.

Maybe you’re too stoked to care why Alla Wagner made the decision to list her home this way, but we’ll fill you in anyway, because there is a method to her madness.

Wagner told Global News that she could no longer take care of the large home, which, by the way, is in the countryside of Alberta, Canada, overlooks a lake and mountains, has a wine cellar, a massive chef’s kitchen, a full library, among other amazing features, and is valued at $1.7 million.

Write a Letter, Win a House Facebook contest page.

So, anyway, Wagner put it on the market in the middle of 2018, but she wasn’t getting any offers — so she came up with a creative solution to sell the house: A competition — and it would only cost any interested buyer $25.

She said she got the idea from a 2015 contest started by the owner of an inn, called “Write a 200-Word Essay, Win a Historic Inn in Maine.” It was an exciting idea that she admired.

So what did she do? She began a contest of her own to sell her house.

So here we all are with this amazing opportunity to buy a house for $25, but there is a bit of fine print, if you will.

“This is not a draw, because it’s not a random choice, because it’s chosen based on creative writing,” she said."

Each person who wants a shot at getting the home must submit a 350-word essay. That essay must answer the question: Why would moving to this lakefront dream home change your life?

She put the spin on it because she wanted to ensure her home was sold to the right person.

Remember that $25 we told you the house was selling for? It’s actually the entry fee that must be submitted with the essay.

Wagner said the entry fees must reach the $1.7 million listing price. That means she’ll need to receive and read 68,000 letters. As of this week, she’d already read about 300.

“When this contest works, I know it’s all going to be well worthwhile and a lot of people will have hope,” Wagner told Global News.

Got $25 to spare and some persuasive words? Send them by email to sioni@telus.net, or mail a letter and check to:

PO Box #74 Millarville AB Canada T0L 1K0.

Click here to learn more about the contest.

