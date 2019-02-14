This is why Budget truck rentals just got easier in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you plan on moving in Orlando, renting a Budget truck just got easier through the use of your smartphone.

Budget Truck Rental is partnering with Fetch, a self-service truck startup, to make Budget trucks available for rent on Fetch's app in the City Beautiful, according to a news release.

Fetch users can control the entire rental process by using the app to rent Budget box trucks, vans and pickup trucks starting at $10 per hour. There is a 24/7 availability for pickup and drop-off across 13 Orlando locations.

Through the partnership, users can now rent self-serve Budget trucks starting at an hour per rental, which was previously an unavailable option. The companies plan to expand the partnership to other states and cities throughout the year.

Avis Budget Group will maintain the rental trucks, and with the partnership, Fetch will also use Avis Budget Group's fleet management to improve the quality and size of the available vehicle load in Orlando.

“As the mobility landscape continues to evolve, it’s an exciting opportunity to work with Fetch to offer today’s consumers even more ways to fulfill their unique transportation needs,” Joe Ferraro, president of Avis Budget Group, Americas, said. “We saw Orlando as a market with a growing demand for hourly truck rentals and are excited to team up with Fetch to offer reliable, safe and professionally maintained vehicles.”

For more information or to reserve a truck in Orlando, visit their website here.

