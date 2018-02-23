Threat to protesters at DeLand High School non-credible, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A social media threat pertaining to protesters planning to walk out of DeLand High School has been deemed non-credible, police said Friday.

DeLand High School principal Dr. Melissa Carr sent an audio message to parents Friday morning, saying that administrators received word of social media threats circulating online Thursday night.

The exact nature of the posts were not immediately available, but Carr and officials from the DeLand Police Department indicated that they were in reference to students who planned to walk out in a move of solidarity for the victims and survivors of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Additional officers will be assigned to the campus on Friday as a precautionary measure, although there is no indication that the threats are credible.

Carr urged parents to speak to their children about the importance of speaking out if they see threats of violence online and to make sure their students are aware that there are severe consequences for making such posts.

This is the second incident at DeLand High School this week, according to authorities. On Tuesday, a student brought a gun-shaped cellphone case on campus, which officials said prompted a lockdown.

