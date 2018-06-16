Three accused of tying woman to chair, beating her, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Two women and one man have been arrested in connection to a false imprisonment in Ocala, officials from the Ocala Police Department said.

OPD officials said Devon "Brook" McDougal Stegall, 27, and Stacy Gonzalez, 37, were arrested on Saturday in on charges of false imprisonment and aggravated battery. Police said another suspect, Morris Beebe, 65, was charged with principal to false imprisonment.

Police said officers responded to reports of a woman yelling from a balcony at the Holiday Inn at 3600 SW 38th Avenue on Friday.

Officers said they found a 25-year-old woman who had been severely beaten with fresh blood on her face. They said she was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators said the victim told police Gonzalez and Stegall had tied her to a chair in the hotel room and beat her. She said Beebe was in the room as well but did not do anything to help, according to investigators.

An arrest report said police identified five suspects in the attack, Stegall, Gonzalez and Beebe, as well as two others who the victim identified. All suspects were known to the victim, prompting police to believe the alleged beating was not random, according to the report.

All three suspects are being held at the Marion County jail. Beebe is eligible for $5,000 bond, while Gonzalez and Stegall's bonds are $10,000 each.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.