Three people dead after crash in Marion County, Troopers say

DUNNELLON, Fla. - Three people are dead following a crash between a truck and a car in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Road 40 overnight Saturday.

The two vehicles were driving toward each other on SR 40 when one vehicle, a Chevy Cobalt driven by Justin Klemm, 36, veered off the road and onto the shoulder, Troopers said.

Klemm lost control of the car, and the Cobalt spun into oncoming traffic hitting a Chevy Silverado driven by a 78 year old woman. Both vehicles began to spin and eventually came to a stop, according to officials.

According to FHP, both Klemm, the woman driving the Silverado and another passenger in the Cobalt, were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck is in critical condition.

The drivers of both vehicles were not wearing their seat belts and alcohol is not a a factor in the crash, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.