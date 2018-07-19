One dead, two others hurt after shooting along U.S. 1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed and two others hurt after a triple shooting in Daytona Beach.

The victims were found early Thursday outside the Sun Plaza Motel on U.S. 1.

The victim who did not survive was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.

The two other men injured by gunfire were taken to the hospital. Doctors say they are stable and talking to investigators.

Police tell News 6 they have identified a possible suspect.

Investigators say they also have clear surveillance video and physical evidence.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.