Toddler calls 911 after being left alone in trailer with gun, deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. - A 3-year-old girl called 911 Tuesday morning after being left alone in a trailer with a 1-year-old boy, three dogs and an unsecured shotgun, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the toddler was too young to speak clearly to the 911 operator about what was happening during the eight-minute call.

When a deputy arrived, the girl was still attempting to speak to the operator, who was asking the girl to put her parents on the phone, a news release said.

The deputy had the trailer park manager assist him in gaining access to the trailer. Once inside, the deputy found the 3-year-old girl wearing a soiled diaper, a 1-year-old boy in a playpen who was also wearing a soiled diaper, a dog running loose and two dogs in cages in the kitchen, according to authorities.

Deputies said there was an unsecured shotgun and ammunition within the children's reach, the residence was unkempt with dog feces on the floor and there was barely any food in the fridge.

A neighbor told deputy the children's caretaker, 26-year-old Yajaira Tirado, left on a golf cart around 7:30 a.m.

Deputies said they located Tirado two hours later and she first claimed that “she had only been gone for five minutes” and that she checked on the children at 8:50 a.m. but left to have coffee with a friend when she saw they were both sleeping.

Tirado later admitted that she lied about how long the toddlers were alone, according to a news release.

When asked about the gun and ammunition, Tirado said she believed the weapon was broken, authorities said.

A family member was called to the scene and took custody of the children. The Department of Children and Families was also called to investigate.

Tirado was charged with two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.