Toddler found sleeping on porch in Buffalo may have ties to Florida

BUFFALO, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy found Monday morning asleep on the porch of a house in Buffalo is believed to have ties to Florida, and authorities are investigating whether the boy was related to two people found dead in a vehicle, according to The Buffalo News.

The newspaper reported that Florida residents have claimed they are relatives of the boy, but no other details are known. The newspaper also reported that the charred remains of what were believed to be two bodies were discovered in a Buffalo neighborhood.

Buffalo police said the toddler, who was in good health, was found about 8 a.m. Monday curled up on the porch of a house.

The child was unable to tell police his name or the name of his caretaker, the paper reported.

"Buffalo police are looking for the parent or guardian of a three-year-old Hispanic male who was found sleeping on the porch on Potomac Ave at approximately 8 AM (Monday) morning. Anyone with information is asked to please contact D-district at 716-851-4413 or call 911," the department's Facebook post said.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police were called to the scene of a burned vehicle, where officers discovered what they said appeared to be human remains inside.

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether the cases are related.

