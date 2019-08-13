Too soon? Dunkin' fall flavors to return month before fall starts

Dunkin’ is proving it’s never too early for pumpkin spice.

The coffee and doughnut chain released its new fall lineup, featuring favorites like pumpkin-flavored coffees, donuts and muffins.

Dunkin’ also unveiled new seasonal treats like apple cider donuts and munchkins and its signature cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte.

The fall-inspired array of goodies officially launch Aug. 21, while still in the heart of summer.

But eight restaurants across the U.S. are celebrating a week early. Those stores are rebranding from “Dunkin’” to “Pumpkin” and will serve free pumpkin-flavored coffees on Wednesday.

Dunkin’ hasn’t revealed the participating locations yet, but the first letters of seven of the cities spell out the word “pumpkin.”



