If the summer heat has you down and you’re dreaming of cooler fall temps, maybe the scents of fall will help.

Remember it’s only July, but Bath & Body Works announced earlier this week fall candles are now in stores.

So if you need an early start to fall and can’t wait another 45 days, these candles will do the trick.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.