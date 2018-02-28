News

Tooth fairy handing out less under-the-pillow money to kids, study finds

Reward for lost teeth has dipped by 11 percent, research shows

By Shannon McLellan - Social Media Producer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The tooth fairy has tightened her money bag, according to a recent study by Data Dental

The dental company conducted the Original Tooth Fairy Poll, which polled just over 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12. 

The data showed an 11 percent decrease in tooth fairy money from 2016 to 2017. 

Although their was a decrease in average tooth fairy cash, the trader of treats for teeth still shelled out over $271 million across the nation last year. 

The tooth fairy visits 84 percent of the nation's households, while over half the parents say the tooth fairy has accidentally missed a visit from time to time. 

The Midwest gave the lowest amount of money, at $3.44, while the West Coast gave the highest amount, with $4.85. 

 

