Tooth fairy handing out less under-the-pillow money to kids, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tooth fairy has tightened her money bag, according to a recent study by Data Dental.

The dental company conducted the Original Tooth Fairy Poll, which polled just over 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12.

The data showed an 11 percent decrease in tooth fairy money from 2016 to 2017.

Although their was a decrease in average tooth fairy cash, the trader of treats for teeth still shelled out over $271 million across the nation last year.

The tooth fairy visits 84 percent of the nation's households, while over half the parents say the tooth fairy has accidentally missed a visit from time to time.

The Midwest gave the lowest amount of money, at $3.44, while the West Coast gave the highest amount, with $4.85.

