Top 10 companies that offer work-from-anywhere jobs

Most of us have probably dreamed of landing a remote job situation (working in pajamas, or at a coffee shop, or when you actually have free time -- how glorious!). The reality is that even when you find remote jobs, they often still have location restrictions.

Flexjobs, which specifically finds jobs for people looking for flexibility in their careers, put together a list of top companies hiring for real, true remote work — like, seriously from anywhere.

The company said its list is based on remote jobs posted in its database from more than 50,000 companies for the majority of 2018.

Here’s the skinny: These companies had the most opportunities to work anywhere (without location restrictions), jobs that didn’t require any time in an office and full-time and part-time positions.

Before you look at any of these and think, 'There's no way I'm suited for these types of jobs,' know that some of these companies provide complete training, so being overly experienced isn't necessarily required.

Click on the company name below to learn more.

Appen -- Provides or improves data used for the development of machine learning and artificial intelligence products. Cactus Communications -- Deals in medical communications needs. Gun.io -- Deals in software development. MonetizeMore -- Provides access to high performance ad technology and experts. Auth0 -- Provides a way for developers to easily set up authentication and identity verification. Clevertech -- Builds transformational digital solutions for innovative organizations. Toptal -- Connects businesses with software engineers, designers and business consultants globally. DataStax -- Deals in data management. Modus Create -- Digital product agency that accelerates digital transformation with consulting and product development services. Aeolus Robotics -- Involved in general-purpose consumer robotics with capabilities in unstructured “human” spaces.

Click here to see more companies that made the list.

Graham Media Group 2018