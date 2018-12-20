These are the top dog-friendly stores in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - There’s no doubt that people love their dogs and love spending some quality time with them, too. With all of the shopping in Central Florida, leaving your pup at home isn’t the easiest thing to do.

Well, you’re in luck. There are several stores in Central Florida where your pooch can tag along with you. More and more retail chains are becoming dog-friendly and allowing well-behaved pups inside the stores while you shop.

Some stores do advise that it’s always best to check with a store’s manager if you have questions or are unsure about their policies. The shops also advise pet parents to have their dog on a leash or in a carrier for the safety of the dogs and the people shopping.

Here are the stores in Central Florida where you can do some retail therapy with your four-legged friends:

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops allows dogs in all retail locations across North America with a few exceptions. All locations in Florida, except Dania Beach, allow dogs. The wilderness-themed store does ask that dogs visiting the stores be up-to-date on all vaccines, pet and child friendly and kept on a leash. Every year the store hosts their own Dog Days event, which includes free seminars and activities for dogs and their owners. Not to mention all of the great deals you can get for your furry friend.

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Homegoods

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods all allow dogs to accompany their owners while browsing all of the best deals. The company told News 6 that they are committed to providing the best customer experience to all of their customers. All three discount department stores allow service animals and non-service animals in their retail Florida stores when allowed by local or state ordinances. They ask that the dogs be under control and not pose a direct threat to the safety of others. A spokesperson for the company said that on a case-by-case basis, store management may request an animal be excluded from the store if the animal is out of control and the handler does not take effective action to control it, or if it is not housebroken.

Lowes

This home improvement store allows all dogs to roam the large aisles while you shop. Lowes’ nationwide pet policy allows well-behaved, leashed, harnessed or carried service animals and pets in their stores. They do mention that owners are responsible for the actions of their pets and must be in full control of them at all times.



DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods does not have an official dog policy, but has always allowed dogs in their stores as they are part of the hunt. They also have a large dog section of merchandise, including outdoor gear and dog training gear to spoil your pup.

Petco

Officials from this dog destination told News 6 that they are proud to welcome pets of all breeds in their stores. They said that any domesticated companion animal that is properly restrained on a leash, in a carrier or travel habitat and fully vaccinated and possessing an applicable local license, is welcome to accompany their pet parent in any of their 1,500 Petco stores throughout the country including all Central Florida locations. Although Petco caters to all animals, they have lots of services specific to your dog like vet care, pet sitting, adoptions, grooming, dog self-wash and positive dog training.

Pet Supermarket

All dogs are allowed in this one-stop pet shop across the nation. Pet supermarket adds that all pups must be on a leash for safety purposes, and if you are looking to get to adopt a canine companion, some Pet Supermarkets hold adoptions and have VIP Petcare to help keep your pup healthy and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware stores are all individually owned but most locations welcome your dog while you shop for your home improvement needs. All ten of Toole’s Ace Hardware locations in Central Florida are dog-friendly. If you’re ever unsure, you can always call your local Ace to double check their policies.

Lush

The handmade cosmetic retailer is very pet-friendly and shoppers are more than welcome to bring dogs into the shops. They pride themselves on not testing on animals and have joined the fight against animal testing.

West Elm

This retailer known for its modern furniture and stylish home decoration allows all dogs in stores throughout the state of Florida.

Restoration Hardware

This upscale home furniture and housewares store is also dog-friendly and welcomes all dogs to the store. A leash may be advisable considering all of the breakables the store has to offer.

Pottery Barn

Potter Barn, known for its upscale furniture, welcomes dogs inside their stores, although the pet policy is dependent on the mall or center in which the store is located. This includes the locations in Winter Park and at the Mall at Millenia. The Winter Park location is very dog friendly and lets a local group of canines use their store for service dog training.

Williams Sonoma

This retail company known for selling professional quality cookware and appliances allow service dogs and non-service dogs at all of the locations around Florida.

Gander Outdoors and Camping World

Gander Outdoors and Camping World are the places to go for all of your outdoor needs. They are also pet-friendly, but do require the dogs to be on a leash. They welcome all furry friends to their stores to help their owners shop.

Harbor Freight

This discount tool and equipment store allows all dogs to come shop with their owners.

Kirklands

Kirklands, known for unique gifts and home décor, is also dog friendly. You can bring your canine to any Central Florida location.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

This large fashion retailer allows service animals and some stores allow non-service dogs. They don’t have a company-wide policy, but rather a store-by-store and region-by-region decision. There are two Nordstrom Rack locations in Central Florida, one in Winter Park and another near the Mall at Millenia and both allow dogs inside while you shop.

Barnes and Noble

Your dog can keep you company at this large book retailer. Barnes and Noble officials told News 6 that unless there is a local ordinance against non-service dogs, they allow them in their stores along with service dogs. The retailer also said that they reserve the right to ask a customer to take a non-service dog out of the store if there is customer compliant, or a health or safety issue. They also have a large selection of books on pets to learn all about your four-legged friends.

Saks OFF 5th

This luxury department store that sells designer clothing, shoes and accessories at a discounted price, welcomes dogs to the stores. There are two locations in Central Florida and both allow well-behaved pooches on leashes or in a carrier.

Tractor Supply

All dogs and pets are welcome in Tractor Supply stores, which are known for their large selection of farming supplies and maintenance products for home, land and animal owners. They’ve had a wide range of pets shop in their stores, including horses, cows, cats, and goats.

Michaels

This well-known arts and craft store gladly welcomes all well-behaved canines unless local ordinances forbid it.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors has you and your pooch covered for all of your outdoor needs so it’s no surprise that the store allows you to bring your four-legged best friend to their stores. Academy welcomes service and non-service dogs inside all of their stores across Florida.

Ross

Ross Dress for Less also welcomes leashed dogs while shopping the discount department store. They pride themselves on accommodating all of their customers and who better than your furry side-kick to help you choose your next outfit?

Bloomingdales

There’s only one Bloomingdales in Central Florida and it’s located inside the Mall at Millenia and they don’t mind your pup tagging along while you shop at this department store.

Ann Taylor

This classy and casual fashion store geared toward women allows pups while you shop and browse the newest styles.

Apple Stores

Most Apple stores are dog friendly. There are three locations in Central Florida: the Altamonte Mall, the Mall at Millenia and the Florida Mall. It’s always advisable to check with the local store to be safe but they do allow your furry friends while you shop for the latest technology.

Hallmark

The largest manufacturer of greeting cards is fine with your dog wagging and tagging along while you shop for cards, gifts and other seasonal items at the store.

Macy’s

Dogs and other pets are allowed at this large department store as long as they are on a leash or otherwise properly restrained and contained in-store. However, Macy’s officials said that dogs are not allowed in areas of the store where food is served. They also said that a store colleague may ask an owner to remove a pet from the store if it’s behaving inappropriately or causing damage.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

If you’re looking to redecorate your room or get some new appliances, Bed, Bath and Beyond has you and your pooch covered. There are several locations in Central Florida and almost all of them allow your dog to come along. Bed Bath & Beyond officials told News 6 they abide with local laws and if a customer feels uncomfortable in one of their stores, they should notify a manager.

The locations that allow dogs include: Casselberry, Apopka, International Drive in Orlando, Winter Garden Village, the Terrace at Florida mall, Waterford Lakes, Orange City, The LOOP in Kissimmee, Sanford, Lady Lake, The Avenue Viera, Gaitway Plaza in Ocala and International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Neiman Marcus

All dogs, regardless of size and breed, are allowed on the sales floor of any Neiman Marcus store. Although dogs are not allowed in a Neiman Marcus restaurant, bar or café unless they are a certified service dog. The Neiman Marcus in Orlando does not have a restaurant inside, so that would not apply to that location. They do ask that all dogs be kept on a leash and with their owner at all times. This Dallas-based luxury retailer is very pet friendly and partners with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to hold pet adoptions.

Foot Locker

Most Foot Locker locations allow dogs while you shop for a fresh new pair of shoes. Just make sure the pups are secured on a leash or in a carrier. The ones that allow your furry friends to join you are at the Fashion Square Mall in Orlando, International Drive Premium Outlet in Orlando and the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee.

Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie lets your hound come along while you browse for some casual clothing, although it’s ultimately up to the mall in which the store is located. All but one store in Central Florida allows dogs inside. Those locations include: Florida Mall, the Mall at Millenia and the Volusia Mall.

Home Depot

This home improvement giant allows dogs but it’s at the manager's discretion of each store. So it’s advisable to call before you bring your pup with you.

Winter Park, Park Ave Shops

Most of the shops along Park Avenue in Winter Park are very dog friendly and even have water bowls outside their establishments for them to stop and take a quick drink. Some of the stores have their own store dog and encourage your pup to tag along. But it’s at the owners or manager’s discretion of each store, so it’s always best to call the store before you bring your furry friend.

The Grove, located on North Park Avenue, has its own store dog named Venture. He’s a golden retriever mix and was a release service dog from Canines for Independence. The Grove has treats and water for those accompanying their pet parents. Be on Park also has two store pups, a black labrador retriever and yellow labrador and golden retriever mix named Takai and Trex. They’ve had all types of animals visit their store including bunnies and cats.

During special events, the City of Winter park prohibits animals on any street, right of way, or sidewalk adjacent to Central Park that is closed to vehicular traffic during that event. The code addresses Central Park as a whole, which is adjacent to Park Avenue. It also addresses the prohibition of dogs or animals in this area during special events that require the closure of Park Avenue.

Here are the some of the stores along Park Avenue that allow your four-legged friends:

Restoration hardware

Ethan Allen

Alex and Ani

Lilly Pulitzer

Lululemon

Talbots

Elieen Fisher

Bluemercury

Looking Through the Glass

Current by John Craig

John Craig Clothier

Synergy Sportswear

Chicos

Writers Block Book Store

Tunis

Saltsman Matina

Arabella

The Shade Store

The Partridge Gift Shop

Sultre Boutique

J. McLaughlin

Frank

DSW

This designer shoe store allows all pups inside their stores, including service dogs and non-service dogs. This is their company policy all across their chain, not only in Florida.

Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy

These clothing and accessories stores gladly welcome your doggies while you shop for the latest fashion, although their pet policy varies depending on what the individual landlord allows. If the mall or landlord allows pets, the animal must be on a leash or held and must be under control by the owner at all times.

Lake Square Mall

The Lake Square Mall located in Leesburg embraces all furry friends. Officials from the mall told News 6 that they are honored to have PetSmart on their property. They hold regular pet adoptions and other fun pet events in the PetSmart corridor.

During the holidays, they invite all pet owners to take photos with their pets with Santa Claus every Tuesday night during the month of December. They are also in the process of planning a special Puppies Bowl in January 2019 with the Animal League, a local animal shelter.

Tanger Outlets

The Daytona Beach Tanger Outlets allows well-behaved dogs on a leash in the common areas. Although the outlet said dogs are generally not allowed inside tenant stores, but you can always check with retailer and its management to confirm. They add that pets are not permitted in the food court and in the areas surrounding food and beverage service providers.

Tanger Outlets told News 6 that local leash laws are actively enforced and ask owners to clean up after their pets. They also want shoppers to be aware that local regulations prohibit animals being left unattended in parked vehicles.

Volusia Mall

The Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach only allows service animals on Volusia Mall property, but does allow non-service dogs during special events. These events include pet photo nights with Santa, the Easter Bunny and pet expos where guests can bring in their pets to interact with vendors.

Santa Paws Pet Photo Nights is an annual event held at Santa’s Workshop at Center Court. Pet Nights were held every Monday from Nov. 19 – Dec. 10, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., shoppers were able to bring both service and non-service pets into the mall for photos. All animals had to be on a leash or in a carrier.

Orlando Vineland Premium Outlet and Orlando International Premium Outlet

These Simon-owned outlet malls located on International Drive and Vineland Road in Orlando allow pets in the common areas on leashes since their outlet centers are outdoors.

Mall at Millenia

The Mall at Millenia in Orlando, known for its high-end stores and luxury brands, allows service and non-service dogs secured in a covered stroller or carrier tote.

The Paddock Mall

The Paddock Mall in Ocala only allows pets in the mall during designated events or hours such as the Pet Night with Santa on the evenings of Dec. 2 and 16, although service animals are always permitted at the mall.

Downtown Mount Dora

There are several shops in the heart of Mount Dora where you and your dog can take a stroll. Mount Dora is pet friendly and allows animals to walk alongside their owners as long as they are on a leash or in many cases, in a stroller. The city advises that shoppers should check with the stores individually if their pet would be allowed inside with them. The city also mentions that when they hold events, pets are prohibited unless they are a service animal.



Urban Outfitters

This funky fashion lifestyle store is happy to have you and your doggie shop the latest brands at their stores. There’s only one location in Central Florida and that is located at the Mall at Millenia.



Free people

This retail chain, known for its trendy bohemian style clothing and accessories, also allows dogs in its stores although there is only one location in Central Florida and it’s located at Disney Springs, which only allows service dogs.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie, which is a part of URBN brands which includes Urban Outfitters and Free People, all permits pups inside their stores. URBN actually allows their employees to bring their dogs to work at their Navy Yard campus in Philadelphia.

Bath and Body Works

There are lots of smells for your pup at this body care and fragrance store. If you’re looking for a new fragrance or a gift, you can bring your furry side-kick along with you at Bath and Body Works. There are several locations in Central Florida and you can bring dogs to almost all of them, just make sure they are on a leash or in a carrier. The locations that allow your pup are the Oviedo Mall, the Altamonte Mall, the Colonial Plaza Mall in Orlando, the West Town Corners in Altamonte Springs, the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee, the International Drive Premium Outlets, the Mall at Millenia, the Florida Mall, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Volusia Mall, The LOOP West Shopping Center in Kissimmee, the Winter Garden Village, the Lake Square Mall, Clermont Landing, La Plaza Grande South in Lady Lake, West Volusia Towne Center in Orange City, the Melbourne Square Mall, The Avenue Vieira in Melbourne, the Tanger Outlets and at the Palm Coast Landing.

Hobby Lobby

This craft store doesn’t mind if your doggie comes along to give you creative inspiration. Just make sure they are well-behaved and on a leash or in a carrier. Almost all of the ones in Central Florida allow pups. Those locations include Winter Springs, the Colonial Plaza Mall in Orlando, Peidmont Plaza in Apopka, Gardens Ridge Way in Orlando, Alafaya Trail in Orlando, the Crossland Shopping Center in Kissimmee, Saxon Crossing in Orange City, Sandy Grove Ave in Clermont, Tri Cities Shopping Plaza in Mt. Dora, Titus Landing in Titusville, the Volusia Square in Daytona Beach, the Shoppes at Lake Andrew in Melbourne and Ocala West in Ocala.

Victoria’s Secret

This lingerie company also allows your fuzzy companion to tag along with you. All of the Victoria’s Secret locations in Central Florida accept your little pal while you shop, just make sure they are on a leash or in a carrier.

PetSmart

It’s no surprise that you can bring your pup to PetSmart. The location for all of your dog’s needs and wants. They just advise owners to have their dog on a leash for pet and people shopping safety. This goes for all PetSmarts in Central Florida.

