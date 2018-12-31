Here's how you can travel now, pay later

You're desperate to take off, but your budget has you grounded.

Now there are options that let you pay over time for the trip you need -- or want -- to take.

"There are multiple companies out there that offer travel loans. Some of them work with airlines, some of them work with travel deal sites and some are independent," Johnny Jet said.

Jet, who gives flight advice for a living, said new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible.

"One of them is called Uplift, and they work with airlines. So, they work with Southwest, American, JetBlue and United, and another one is called Affirm, and they work with the travel deals sites such as Expedia or CheapAir," Jet said.

[READ: World's best sailing destinations]

They offer flexible, pay-over-time options, not just for flights but entire trips. There are layaway options, too.

"What you do there is you call them up, tell them your itinerary. They'll tell you the price and they'll tell you what they charge," Jet said.

With the layaway option, you typically pay off your ticket or trip before you pack your bags.

Jet said the benefit is you don't have to drain your savings or make a credit card payment up front.

But, he points out, the convenience typically comes at a cost.

[RELATED: The best new cruise ships for 2019]

"All of these different finance companies charge a fee. So, some of them are a standard flat fee. Another one would be usually between 9 percent and 36 percent," Jet said.

Jet said if you aren't sure how you'll pay the loan back, or if you have credit card debt, flying this way may not be a fit.

But there are sometimes installment payments that may give you the trip you need.

"Most people should not take a loan. If you don't have the money, you shouldn't travel, but if you have to, if it's either a life or death emergency, or if you're, it's a once in a lifetime trip that you really need to plan and go on, then you can do it," Jet said.

[READ: The ultimate geek's guide to Tokyo]

Fees do vary depending on provider. Affirm loans, for example, vary from 10 to 30 percent APR, though some of its merchants may offer zero-percent deals.

Do your homework before committing to any program.

If you want to skip the loan and pay yourself, Jet suggests using some of the old-fashioned tips and tricks to save on travel, such as setting up fare alerts for the places you want to see.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.