Traveling memorial makes stop in Sanford to honor veterans

SANFORD, Fla. - A special ceremony was held to recognize the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall that went on display Thursday in Sanford.

The memorial is a three-fifths replica of the wall in Washington, D.C. and displays the 58,307 names of U.S. soldiers who died as a result of the Vietnam War.

Hundreds of people were in attendance for the opening ceremony at Fort Mellon Park, including many who served in Vietnam.

Albert Fryer said he knew many of the names that are displayed on the wall.

"Nobody did it for themselves," Fryer said.

"They did it for their country and as long as that flag still flies and I'm still alive, I'm going to respect it."

Fred Froehlich visited the wall for the first time on Friday to see Roger Chambliss' name.

"He was a good friend, one of my best friends," Froehlich said. "Just a fun-loving guy. We used to go drag racing."

It was an overwhelming experience for someone who served in the Air Force after Vietnam.

"It's quite heartbreaking, it's touching," Froehlich said. "Especially when you see his name and you think he's gone."

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will remain on 24-hour display through Veterans Day.

A closing ceremony will be held Monday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.