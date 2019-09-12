Troopers search for vehicle in Polk County hit-and-run crash

Rob Kim/Getty Images

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 23-year-old man.

The crash happened at 2:18 a.m. Thursday in Polk County.

Troopers say a man was driving westbound on I-4 on the outside lane by mile marker 55. According to the incident report, he was driving at a high rate of speed.

Troopers say he crashed into the rear of the second vehicle, which is described as a white tractor-trailer.

Due to the impact of the crash, troopers say the man veered off the highway and into the grass shoulder where the car crashed into a fence and trees. The driver died on scene.

Troopers say the second vehicle continued driving after the crash.

If anyone knows about the crash they are asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.

