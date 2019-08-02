Tropical wave brings heavy rain, potential flooding to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Periods of heavy rain and minor flooding will be possible through this weekend, all thanks to a weak tropical wave spreading across Central Florida.

Expect high rain chances of 70% to 80% areawide, with numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms off and on through the day, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

Cloudy skies will limit high temperatures to the mid-80s Friday afternoon, and likely lower in some areas depending on when and where the rain begins.

By Friday night, some showers will linger across the area with periods of heavier rain. The highest chance of overnight rain will be over the Atlantic waters and immediate coastline. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s under cloudy skies.

"The greatest threat with storms today is going to be lightning and heavy downpours leading to localized flooding," Campos said. "Some storms will be capable of producing 2-3 inches of rain, with localized amounts of up to 4 inches possible, which could lead to ponding of water on roadways and other poorly drained and low lying areas."

Tropical moisture and the remnants of the tropical wave will keep the chance of rain and storms in the forecast for most of Saturday.

Numerous showers and storms with some heavy rain will remain mostly concentrated over much of East Central Florida. Rainfall amounts may reach 2-3 inches where storms train over the same areas.

"Expect rain chances in the 70% range, with mostly cloudy skies," Campos said.

