Truck fatally strikes bicyclist in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed when he was struck from behind by a pickup truck Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

William Ansell, 61, was riding a bicycle southbound on Southwest Road when a Dodge pickup truck driven by 41-year-old Bernard Knight hit him from the rear, the report said.

Ansell, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bicycle. He died at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

